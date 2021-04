Haverhill is offering free walkup or drive-up COVID-19 testing, beginning this Saturday.

The “Stop the Spread” site, provided by the state Department of Public Health, begins Saturday, April 10, and will run every Saturday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Locke Street parking lot off Winter Street. It is next to Common Ground Café food pantry and in back of Butch’s Uptown restaurant.

The site is for Massachusetts residents only and there is no cost and no insurance is required.

