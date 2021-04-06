Haverhill Schools Modify Grab ‘n’ Go Meal Sites Now That Children are Returning In-Person

There are changes to Haverhill schools’ Grab ‘n’ Go meal sites now that students are returning to in-person learning.

Three mobile sites operate Mondays through Fridays from buses in the parking lot of Caleb Dustin Hunking School, from 11-11:30 a.m.; Fantini Bakery on Washington Street, from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; and Haverhill Public Library parking lot, from 12:30-1 p.m. The Haverhill High School site continues Mondays through Fridays from 3-4 p.m.

Grab ‘n’ Go sites at Albert B. Consentino, Paul Nettle, John Greenleaf Whittier and Tilton Lower schools are discontinued.

All breakfasts for in-person learners are sent home with students for the following morning. Breakfast packs contain milk and must be refrigerated as soon as students return home. Second chance breakfasts will also be made available to students.

Meals are available for the entire school year. All children and teens 18 and under may receive free meals in Haverhill with no registration or identification required. Those with questions may contact Anna Perracchio at [email protected] or 978-374-3416.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...