Haverhill Presents Business Resources, Grant Information at iHub Coworking Day Thursday

Haverhill city officials plan to brief businesses on available resources, grants and the city’s vaccination rollout during UMass Lowell’s iHub Coworking Day Thursday.

The free online and in-person forum features Allison Heartquist, chief of staff to Mayor James J. Fiorentini, and Pamela Price, assistant director of economic development. It takes place Thursday, April 8, from noon-1 p.m., online and at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, advanced registration is required here and iHub space is limited. If attending in person, attendees must wear masks and social distance.

