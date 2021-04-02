Pentucket Bank Names Four Area Residents as Corporators; Two New Directors

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank named four new corporators at its 129th annual meeting in March.

Noemí Custodia-Lora of Haverhill; Delia Duran-Clark of Andover; Maria Bonanno of Methuen; and Ryan Horgan of Atkinson, N.H., were chosen March 11.

Custodia-Lora is vice president at Northern Essex Community College, overseeing community relations and the Lawrence Campus. She holds a bachelor’s in Biology from Universidad de Puerto Rico and a doctorate in Physiology and Molecular Endocrinology from Boston University. She did her post-doctoral research fellowship at Tufts Medical School.

Duran-Clark is principal of Esperanza Academy in Lawrence and was previously an adjunct professor at Merrimack College. She is a graduate of Boston College and also holds advanced degrees in education and social work. She serves as a director of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

Bonanno owns the law firm Bonanno Law and Title of Methuen. She has been practicing law since 2009. Bonanno received her Juris Doctor degree from Massachusetts School of Law and her bachelor’s from Merrimack College. She is a board member of both Holy Family Hospital and Nevins Family of Services.

Horgan is vice president and general manager of Rockingham Toyota of Salem, N.H., owned and operated by his family since 1985. He is a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University with a Master’s in Business Administration and Organizational Leadership. He is board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem N.H.

At the annual meeting Pentucket Bank also welcomed Michelle Lavigne of Haverhill and Daniel Norris of Salem, N.H., as members of the bank’s board of directors and trustees.

Lavigne has been a corporator of Pentucket Bank since 2019 and is the owner of several Servpro franchises, including Haverhill where their headquarters are located. She is a member of the Exchange Club of Haverhill and currently serves as treasurer.

Norris, became a corporator in 2011 and practices corporate law and is a director at the McLane Middleton Law firm in Manchester, N.H., and Woburn. He is a member of the Central Catholic Board of Directors, a member of the Salem Chamber of Commerce, and a past president and director on the Salem Boys and Girls Club board.

