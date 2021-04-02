Greater Haverhill Arts Association Calls for Student Artists for May Exhibit

The Greater Haverhill Arts Association invites all high and middle school students to display their works during the upcoming annual Student Art Exhibit at Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum May 1 through 8.

Art must be recent and original and all mediums accepted, including acrylic, drawing, watercolor, pastel, oil, mixed media, digital art, photography, printmaking, sculpture and ceramics.

Deadline for entry is Tuesday, April 28, and art must be delivered by Friday, April 30, between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and remain at the show until Saturday, May 8.

The first entry is free for members of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association and $2 for each additional entry up to three. Nonmembers may apply fees towards a $15 student membership. Registrations take place online at GHAA.art with payment upon delivery of works.

Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill, is open 10a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays noon-5 p.m.

