Council Endorses Haverhill Saves Energy Program with Free and Low-Cost Benefits

Haverhill residents could see savings on their energy bills as the result of a program being offered by National Grid and a coalition of other service providers.

The Haverhill Saves Energy Program is part of a statewide effort to help residents and small businesses become more energy efficient. Gabe Shapiro, a representative of All In Energy, a group promoting awareness of the plan spoke to the City Council on Tuesday. He explained the program’s goals and identified who is eligible.

“We are specifically focusing on renters and landlords, non-English speakers, low- to moderate-income families and small businesses, but everyone is welcome. There are some goals associated with the program. The first one is an online energy assessment. The second is weatherizing the buildings in Haverhill. This is the largest goal,” he told councilors.

Shapiro said any required work may be subsidized by the program—in some cases up to 100%. He also said large purchases, such as HVAC equipment, could be eligible for zero percent interest loans. He explained the program is paid for by National Grid customers who pay a small amount on each month’s bill.

Council Vice President Colin F. LePage said that alone is enough reason to take advantage of the plan.

“You’re paying for this. Every one of us is paying for this service, so it is just a matter of asking to receive it. I’m a client of this. I’ve done insulation in my house. I’ve done light bulbs. I’ve done energy strips. I encourage everyone to go out and use this program,” he said.

It was also noted by Shapiro that National Grid will pay a rebate to the city if enough people take advantage of the program.

The Council approved a request by All In Energy to hang a banner, announcing the program, on the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck later this month.

