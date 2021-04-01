Strauss Joins Haverhill Bank as Senior Vice President, Market Manager Commercial Lending

Glenn W. Strauss recently joined Haverhill Bank as senior vice president, market manager commercial lending. He will be based primarily in the Salem, N.H., branch.

Prior to joining Haverhill Bank, Strauss worked as senior vice president/chief lending officer at Reading Cooperative Bank and previously worked in the Merrimack Valley/Salem market for 17 years. He brings 32 years of commercial lending, banking and business development experience to his new position. He is a graduate of Bentley College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

“Glenn’s experience in the Merrimack Valley/Salem market and notable accomplishments over his 32-year career will be a tremendous asset to Haverhill Bank in helping our customers succeed, grow and prosper.” said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer.

Glenn is a resident of Wakefield and is active in the community. He is currently on the board of advisors for the Burbank YMCA, serving Reading and Wakefield. Formerly, he was on the boards of Greater Salem Boys and Girls Club Board, Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce and Andover/North Andover YMCA. He also was active in the Exchange Club of Haverhill, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission.

