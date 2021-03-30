DiZoglio Files Bill Granting State Employees Pay Raises Matching That of Legislators

Sen. Diana DiZoglio says state workers should receive the same percentage raise as the one legislators gave themselves.

The Senate admitted a late-filed petition Monday from DiZoglio that would raise the incomes of state employees whose collective bargaining agreements expired more than six months ago.

DiZoglio’s bill would give those employees a pay raise “equal to the most recent amount received by the members of the General Court” under the 2017 law granting pay raises to House and Senate members. The Senate referred the matter to the Committee on Public Service for legislation relative to public employee income protection.

The Senate meets again Thursday morning.

