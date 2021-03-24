Pendleton Brothers Step Up to Help Boys and Girls Club Meet Match; Challenge Others To Pitch In

A former “Boy of the Year” and his brothers have stepped up to help the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill move closer to meeting a matching grant challenge.

Daryl Pendleton, Boy of the Year for the Haverhill Club in 1971, and his brothers Anthony, Marshal and Toney donated $2,500 to the “Back a Kid” Fund Matching Challenge after learning about it from WHAV.

Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Javier Bristol said the brothers—all “star athletes” in Haverhill—are likewise challenging Daryl’s graduating class of 1975 and others in the community to raise the remaining $2,500 for the match, sponsored by the Amelia Peabody Foundation.

“Back a Kid fund is a year-round initiative that we have that supports all of our programming. It really helps ease the financial burden of a lot of families. It keeps all of our pricing low and affordable. If you reached out and sent a check out to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill with the memo of “Back a Kid,” it will go towards reaching that match and directly support the Amelia Peabody $25,000 match,” he explains.

Checks may be mailed to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St., Haverhill 01830. Donations may also be made online at Haverhillbgc.org.

