Greater Haverhill Chamber Invites You to ‘Make the Most of Your Chamber Membership’

The Greater Haverhill Chamber is inviting businesses and their employees to “Make the Most of Your Chamber Membership,” during a webinar tomorrow.

The free online event is aimed at those who are new to the Chamber, a new employee at a member business or simply want to learn more about the organization. The Meet the Chamber team will review basic membership benefits and available tools and opportunities.

The program takes place Wednesday March 24, from 1-2 p.m., online. To register, email [email protected] or call 978-373-5663.

