Haverhill’s Historic and Cultural Sites Offer Cultural Treasures Virtual Camp in April

Haverhill’s historic and cultural sites are teaming up for a “Cultural Treasures Virtual Camp” Tuesday through Friday, April 20-23.

Programs Tuesday, April 20, originate at 10 a.m. from the Haverhill Fire Fighting Museum, where attendees learn about fire safety and take a virtual tour. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., visitors plant sunflower seeds and hear about the connection to Hannah Dustin while touring Tattersall Farm and Hannah Dustin-Duston Garrison House. At 2 p.m., that day, they’ll learn about the history of printing and tour the Museum of Printing. Thursday features shoe design and more at Buttonwoods Museum at 10 a.m. and practice writing poetry at Whittier Birthplace. The camp concludes Friday with events from Winnekenni Castle and Rocks Village.

Intended for 8-12-year-olds, the cost for the week is $10. Register online by April 11. Those with questions may email Melissa Drake at [email protected].

