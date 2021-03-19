Haverhill/Plaistow YMCA Formally Opens Early Learning Center at Northern Essex Community College

Members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber were on hand yesterday when the Haverhill/Plaistow YMCA cut the ribbon at its new Early Learning Center at Northern Essex Community College.

More than a year in the making, the YMCA of the North Shore began accepting students this year at the child care center on Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus.

WHAV first reported in December 2019 on talks between the YMCA and college on the proposed center, but the pandemic followed soon thereafter.

Early education programs are provided at the college’s sport and fitness center for infants, toddlers and preschool/pre-kindergarteners.

The YMCA of the North Shore has child care centers at eight locations through the North Shore. All of its Massachusetts programs are licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.

