Haverhill/Plaistow YMCA Formally Opens Early Learning Center at Northern Essex Community College

Cutting the ribbon were, front, from left, Early Education Director Allison Anthony, Northern Essex Community College Lane A. Glenn, YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller, Haverhill City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Greater Haverhill Chamber President/CEO Irene Haley and Mayor James J. Fiorentini. In the back, from left, Haverhill YMCA Directors Clare Macoul and George Moriarty, Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua and YMCA President and CEO Chris Lovasco. (Courtesy photograph.)

Members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber were on hand yesterday when the Haverhill/Plaistow YMCA cut the ribbon at its new Early Learning Center at Northern Essex Community College.

More than a year in the making, the YMCA of the North Shore began accepting students this year at the child care center on Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus.

WHAV first reported in December 2019 on talks between the YMCA and college on the proposed center, but the pandemic followed soon thereafter.

Early education programs are provided at the college’s sport and fitness center for infants, toddlers and preschool/pre-kindergarteners.

The YMCA of the North Shore has child care centers at eight locations through the North Shore. All of its Massachusetts programs are licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.

