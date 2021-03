The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce offers a “Virtual Conversation with Methuen Mayor Neil Perry,” Friday, from noon-1 p.m.

The conversation focuses on Perry’s plans for Methuen in 2021 and participants may ask questions directly of the mayor.

Registration at merrimackvalleychamber.com is required to attend and a link will be sent to those registered. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

