Asperger Works Relocates to Haverhill, Names Morrow as Board President

Asperger Works, a non-profit helping to match adults with Autism Spectrum Disorders with job opportunities, is relocating to Haverhill and named Josiah Morrow as its board president.

At its March meeting, the Asperger Works board unanimously elected Morrow. He replaces Daniel Rajczyk, the organization’s founder, who remains executive director. Morrow, who serves as a Downtown Haverhill Parking Commissioner, joined the board last June.

“Asperger Works is an up-and-coming nonprofit that is well-poised to help those living with Asperger’s syndrome in the greater Haverhill area,” Morrow said. “I am so honored the board chose me to guide us in this new chapter.”

The organization, founded in 2012, also recently leased office space at 346 Broadway, Haverhill, in the offices of the First Presbyterian Church. Asperger Works seeks to help those living with Asperger’s to locate stable employment by providing job coaching, mentoring and employer training. Those seeking more information may email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...