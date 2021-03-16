Fiorentini to Thank Health Care Workers and Volunteers in State of the City Address Next Week

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini plans to thank health care workers and volunteers who have helped the city get through the pandemic when he delivers his annual State of the City speech next week.

The mayor said Monday his “Salute to The City’s Health Care Workers” will “give an overview of the challenges and obstacles the city and its residents have endured and overcame in the past year while also laying out his vision and plans to lead the pandemic recovery finally on the horizon.”

The annual state of the city address typically takes place before the Haverhill City Council, but will move to the Citizens Center next Tuesday at 6 p.m. where the city operates a COVID-19 call center. City councilors cancelled their regular meeting to accommodate the session.

The city is inviting vaccinated health care workers to the speech, which will also be broadcast by 97.9 WHAV, HC Media on cable television and online.

The mayor said in a statement he also plans to announce a “major company” that is planning to relocate to Haverhill as well as provide updates on status of Monograms Foods and Amazon and related jobs in Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...