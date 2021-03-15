Whittier Tech Students Begin Phased-In Return to Classrooms Beginning Today

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is beginning a phased-in return to classrooms today with all students back in school by April 26.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch reports the transition falls in line with guidance from the state Department and Elementary and Secondary Education that districts should plan for a return to fully in-person learning before the end of the school year.

“We feel strongly that with the protocols we have in place, coupled with reduced numbers of active cases of COVID-19 in the community and ongoing vaccination efforts, it is safe for us to return to fully in-person learning,” Lynch said. “This has always been our ultimate goal, and we look forward to welcoming students back to a more normal schedule. We’re confident this is the best decision for the academic and vocational growth of our students as well as their social emotional wellbeing,” she added.

Beginning today and continuing Mondays, all sophomores and juniors in both academic and vocational weeks attend school in-person, in full cohorts. Next Monday, March 29, all vocational week students return to school five days a week. Juniors and seniors in their academic cohorts will also attend school in-person Mondays, but continue to follow hybrid learning schedules for the rest of the week. All academic week students return to in-person learning five days a week beginning Monday, April 26.

Student desks will be spaced 4.5 feet apart and students and staff must wear masks, practice frequent hand washing and social distancing and stay home if they feel sick.

Students who wish to continue a fully remote learning schedule have the option to do so, but Whittier Tech is encouraging in-person learning. Hands-on learning is a key part of career and technical education, and honing the industry knowledge and skills needed for employability and success post-graduation.

At Whittier Tech, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported as the result of in-school transmission.

