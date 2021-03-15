UMass Lowell Professor Anthony Szczesiul Discusses Poet John Greenleaf Whittier Next Week

Whittier Birthplace kicks off its Virtual Lecture Series next week with UMass Lowell Professor Anthony Szczesiul.

He speaks on “John Greenleaf Whittier’s Radical, Abolitionist Cosmopolitianism,” Thursday, March 25, from 7-8:30 p.m., online. There is a suggested donation of $10 per household and registration is required here by Friday, March 19.

Szczesiul is a professor of English and his research interests include American poetry, 19th and 20th century American literature and Southern literary and cultural studies. He is the author of “The Southern Hospitality Myth: Ethics, Politics, Race, and American Memory” and “Racial Politics and Robert Penn Warren’s Poetry,” which received a “Choice Outstanding Academic Title” award in 2003.

Other speakers include Edith Maxwell April 29 and John William Babin of the Maine Historical Society May 27.

There’s more information at whittierbirthplace.org.

