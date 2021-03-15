Haverhill Fire Frees Driver From Saturday Rollover Accident, Extinguishes Utility Pole Fire

A driver was injured and several hundred households lost power Saturday night when a van struck and knocked over a utility pole on Hilldale Avenue and rolled over.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV Engine 1 arrived at the 395 Hilldale Ave. crash site just before 9 p.m.—a 40-second response time—“to find a van on its side, struck a pole and the pole was on fire.” The Fire Department’s Rescue 1 freed the unidentified driver from the van and transferred care to Trinity EMS.

“They did a good job. It was a quick response and a positive resolution,” O’Brien said.

The injured driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.

