Podcast: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Seeks Matching Donations for ‘Back a Kid’ Program



The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is facing a fundraising challenge.

Throughout the pandemic, the nonprofit has provided additional support for its members, including a full-day learning program, allowing teens and pre-teens to participate in remote learning instead of being isolated at home. To support these efforts, Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Javier Bristol is asking the public to support the “Back a Kid” Fund Matching Challenge, sponsored by the Amelia Peabody Foundation.

“So, we are trying to get that going and really support all the kids in this community. We’ve been doing it all year, so our goal is just to continue to do good and help out the community the best we can. This match is a great way to keep that going, and keep our programs running. So, any support would be really appreciated,” he says.

Bristol, who was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, says the goal is to raise $25,000 by the end of the month. If successful, the Foundation will match it with another $25,000. He says the Club is short of reaching its fundraising goal by slightly more than $5,000 short.

“Back a Kid fund is a year-round initiative that we have that supports all of our programming. It really helps ease the financial burden of a lot of families. It keeps all of our pricing low and affordable. If you reached out and sent a check out to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill with the memo of “Back a Kid,” it will go towards reaching that match and directly support the Amelia Peabody $25,000 match,” he explains.

Checks may be mailed to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St., Haverhill 01830. Donations may also be made online at Haverhillbgc.org.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...