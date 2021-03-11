Man, 34, Dies Following Thursday Afternoon ‘Altercation’ on Winter Street, Haverhill

Haverhill Police investigate what was described as a fight with life-threatening injuries on Winter Street. (Jarvi Productions photograph for WHAV News.)

A 34-year-old man is reported dead after suffering what the Essex County District Attorney’s office called “blunt force trauma” after an “altercation” this afternoon on Winter Street in Haverhill

Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett said a 35-year-old Haverhill man is being charged with the crime. She did not identify the victim, but said earlier he was first taken to a local hospital with “life-threatening” injuries before being airlifted to a Boston hospital.

Haverhill police were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to 127 Winter St., near downtown Haverhill.

The Essex District Attorney’s office, Haverhill Police and Essex State Police Detective Unit are investigating.

