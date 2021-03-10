Haverhill Cultural Council Awards More Than $40K for Concerts, Block Party, Theater, More

Artist Emily Boulger displays the new Haverhill Cultural Council logo. (WHAV News file photograph.)

Haverhill Cultural Council Chair Nathan E. Webster. (WHAV News file photograph.)

During the season ahead, Haverhill residents and visitors will be able to take part in a cultural fair and a Boardwalk Block Party, learn about printing, hear concerts, enjoy theatrical productions and more thanks to more than $40,000 in grants recently awarded by the Haverhill Cultural Council.

The state money was awarded to local nonprofits, individuals and local business leaders delivering activities and programs for students, seniors and children. Specific offerings include Haverhill YMCA Learning Pods, Self-Care for Haverhill Senior Citizens, “Chainsaws, Cheeseburgers and Rock and Roll” and “Musical Baseball Show.”

Haverhill Cultural Council Chair Nathan E. Webster, said, “Since the start of the pandemic, cultural programs have taken a huge hit, and it has been tough to plan or execute the events we wanted to see take place in 2020.” Thanks to the Massachusetts Cultural Council and Gov. Charlie Baker, he noted, the state provided $16 million for arts across the state.

A full list of grant recipients appears below.

RecipientProgramAmount
Aliana De La GuardiaIsland of Hope, Island of Tears3000
Helen DuncanBegin Again3000
Ruth HarcovitzHappy Holidays500
Francellis QuinonesMerrimack Valley International Cultural Fair3000
Tracey FullerNexplore USA Stem/Haverhill YMCA Learning Pods1800
Kristi-Lynn CraigMoody Preschool Playful Learning Landscape2500
Lisa DesbergSelf Care For Haverhill Senior Citizens1200
Mitchell AhernMuseum of Printing Education Programs1860
Edward BrownBlack Lives of Greater Haverhill1000
Janet BeginMarigold Montessori Arts Project2950
Ellen HanickVirtual Celebration of Printing1000
Kirk WhippleDuo Pianists, Composers and Educators In Concert750
Jesse GreenChainsaws, Cheeseburgers and Rock & Roll - Live!500
Linda Menzies GreensteinColor Blind650
Hailey MoschellaBoardwalk Block Party2790
Michael McgartyTheater Collaboration with HHS Drama500
Janet KingAcat +4000
Howie NewmanMusical Baseball Show350
Jessica FurtadoFirsthand—A Portrait Project to Close The Distance3500
Stephen Lewis May DayAn International Poster Exhibit72
Hailey MoschellaArt Walk4128
Sarah LovascoArtist in Residence Program at the Switchboard4800
Tommy RullA Musical Journey Through the Years375
44225

