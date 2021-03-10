Haverhill Cultural Council Awards More Than $40K for Concerts, Block Party, Theater, More

During the season ahead, Haverhill residents and visitors will be able to take part in a cultural fair and a Boardwalk Block Party, learn about printing, hear concerts, enjoy theatrical productions and more thanks to more than $40,000 in grants recently awarded by the Haverhill Cultural Council.

The state money was awarded to local nonprofits, individuals and local business leaders delivering activities and programs for students, seniors and children. Specific offerings include Haverhill YMCA Learning Pods, Self-Care for Haverhill Senior Citizens, “Chainsaws, Cheeseburgers and Rock and Roll” and “Musical Baseball Show.”

Haverhill Cultural Council Chair Nathan E. Webster, said, “Since the start of the pandemic, cultural programs have taken a huge hit, and it has been tough to plan or execute the events we wanted to see take place in 2020.” Thanks to the Massachusetts Cultural Council and Gov. Charlie Baker, he noted, the state provided $16 million for arts across the state.

A full list of grant recipients appears below.

Recipient Program Amount Aliana De La Guardia Island of Hope, Island of Tears 3000 Helen Duncan Begin Again 3000 Ruth Harcovitz Happy Holidays 500 Francellis Quinones Merrimack Valley International Cultural Fair 3000 Tracey Fuller Nexplore USA Stem/Haverhill YMCA Learning Pods 1800 Kristi-Lynn Craig Moody Preschool Playful Learning Landscape 2500 Lisa Desberg Self Care For Haverhill Senior Citizens 1200 Mitchell Ahern Museum of Printing Education Programs 1860 Edward Brown Black Lives of Greater Haverhill 1000 Janet Begin Marigold Montessori Arts Project 2950 Ellen Hanick Virtual Celebration of Printing 1000 Kirk Whipple Duo Pianists, Composers and Educators In Concert 750 Jesse Green Chainsaws, Cheeseburgers and Rock & Roll - Live! 500 Linda Menzies Greenstein Color Blind 650 Hailey Moschella Boardwalk Block Party 2790 Michael Mcgarty Theater Collaboration with HHS Drama 500 Janet King Acat + 4000 Howie Newman Musical Baseball Show 350 Jessica Furtado Firsthand—A Portrait Project to Close The Distance 3500 Stephen Lewis May Day An International Poster Exhibit 72 Hailey Moschella Art Walk 4128 Sarah Lovasco Artist in Residence Program at the Switchboard 4800 Tommy Rull A Musical Journey Through the Years 375 44225

