Haverhill Cultural Council Awards More Than $40K for Concerts, Block Party, Theater, More

During the season ahead, Haverhill residents and visitors will be able to take part in a cultural fair and a Boardwalk Block Party, learn about printing, hear concerts, enjoy theatrical productions and more thanks to more than $40,000 in grants recently awarded by the Haverhill Cultural Council.
The state money was awarded to local nonprofits, individuals and local business leaders delivering activities and programs for students, seniors and children. Specific offerings include Haverhill YMCA Learning Pods, Self-Care for Haverhill Senior Citizens, “Chainsaws, Cheeseburgers and Rock and Roll” and “Musical Baseball Show.”
Haverhill Cultural Council Chair Nathan E. Webster, said, “Since the start of the pandemic, cultural programs have taken a huge hit, and it has been tough to plan or execute the events we wanted to see take place in 2020.” Thanks to the Massachusetts Cultural Council and Gov. Charlie Baker, he noted, the state provided $16 million for arts across the state.
A full list of grant recipients appears below.
|Recipient
|Program
|Amount
|Aliana De La Guardia
|Island of Hope, Island of Tears
|3000
|Helen Duncan
|Begin Again
|3000
|Ruth Harcovitz
|Happy Holidays
|500
|Francellis Quinones
|Merrimack Valley International Cultural Fair
|3000
|Tracey Fuller
|Nexplore USA Stem/Haverhill YMCA Learning Pods
|1800
|Kristi-Lynn Craig
|Moody Preschool Playful Learning Landscape
|2500
|Lisa Desberg
|Self Care For Haverhill Senior Citizens
|1200
|Mitchell Ahern
|Museum of Printing Education Programs
|1860
|Edward Brown
|Black Lives of Greater Haverhill
|1000
|Janet Begin
|Marigold Montessori Arts Project
|2950
|Ellen Hanick
|Virtual Celebration of Printing
|1000
|Kirk Whipple
|Duo Pianists, Composers and Educators In Concert
|750
|Jesse Green
|Chainsaws, Cheeseburgers and Rock & Roll - Live!
|500
|Linda Menzies Greenstein
|Color Blind
|650
|Hailey Moschella
|Boardwalk Block Party
|2790
|Michael Mcgarty
|Theater Collaboration with HHS Drama
|500
|Janet King
|Acat +
|4000
|Howie Newman
|Musical Baseball Show
|350
|Jessica Furtado
|Firsthand—A Portrait Project to Close The Distance
|3500
|Stephen Lewis May Day
|An International Poster Exhibit
|72
|Hailey Moschella
|Art Walk
|4128
|Sarah Lovasco
|Artist in Residence Program at the Switchboard
|4800
|Tommy Rull
|A Musical Journey Through the Years
|375
|44225