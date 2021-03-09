Leger Ferraro Leads Haverhill Chamber Webinar Wednesday on Available State Training Grants

The Greater Haverhill Chamber hosts a Workforce Development Training Grant Opportunities webinar tomorrow morning with Susan Leger Ferraro of G3 Consulting.

Ferraro is discussing the Workforce Training Fund Program that provides grants from $10,000-$250,000 to Massachusetts employers to train current full-time and part-time employees. The state fund is financed by a surcharge on unemployment insurance payments and any organization that pays unemployment insurance is eligible.

Her presentation takes place online Wednesday, March 10, 11 a.m.-noon. Admission is free for Haverhill Chamber members and $10 for nonmembers. Those interested may register online at haverhillchamber.com or email Melissa Seavey at [email protected].

