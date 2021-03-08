Trahan Tours Vaccination Site, Says Fed Plan Provides More for COVID-19 Response Efforts

Congresswoman Lori Trahan toured Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence vaccination site Friday, applauding President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan that makes investments in community health centers on the front lines.

She said the federal stimulus legislation helps the Health Center care for COVID-positive patients and vaccinate as many people in Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen as possible. The relief package provides $7.6 billion to further support COVID-19 response efforts at community health centers.

“The hardworking folks here at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center have gone above and beyond to get our community through this pandemic and save lives,” said Trahan, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee.

Health Center President and CEO John M. Silva said the nonprofit organization is one of 250 health centers across the country that has been selected by the Health Resources Services Administration to be part of President Biden’s plan to expand access to the COVID Vaccine for vulnerable populations. Silva said, “It is evident that health centers are a significant part of the national vaccine network because of the strong connection between primary care and public health in our communities. It is consistent with what we do every day for our patients and the communities we serve.”

Trahan said the legislation also establishes a long overdue national COVID-19 vaccination plan and provides more than $20 billion to improve the administration and distribution of vaccines.

Last week marked the first week of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s participation in the new program, during which they received a 2,000-dose shipment from the federal government to prioritize low-income individuals in Lawrence and Methuen. As WHAV reported first last week, Haverhill will also be receiving a permanent COVID-19 vaccination clinic staffed by the Health Center.

