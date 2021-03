The Haverhill Girls Softball League is now registering girls from ages 5 to 14 for its spring season.

Divisions include Little Ladies U6 for ages 5 and 6, Little Ladies U8 for ages 7 and 8, 10U Division for ages 8-10, 12U Division for ages 11 and 12 and 14U Division foe ages 13 and 14. The softball season runs from late April through mid-June.

Those interested may register online at HaverhillGirlsSoftball.org. Deadline is next Sunday, March 14. Questions may be emailed to [email protected].

