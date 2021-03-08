Council Hears Details of Community Pandemic Help Through One Haverhill Fund, Weekend Food Drive

The One Haverhill Fund has been a lifesaver for people suffering from a loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United Way Vice President Sarah Link told the Haverhill City Council on Tuesday the nonprofit program, developed by community leaders, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Massachusetts and others has been instrumental over the past year in helping individuals and other charitable organizations.

“We have this vibrant nonprofit network that we’ve built to really make sure that folks are having their needs met and are finding resources and also to support our food pantries,” she said.

Link said since formation of the fund last April, it has received nearly $80,000 in donations and have been able to distribute nearly $180,000 into the community, helping with everything from food assistance to rental relief and helping pay medical and utility bills.

Other who wish to donate may click here.

United Way Senior Director Development, Community Relations Cal Williams also discussed last Saturday’s food drive in Haverhill, conducted by Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, in coordination with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce. Williams said he was pleased by the support.

“Through your efforts last Saturday, it was very, very successful. We raised over 5,000 pounds of food. We also were able to get other items such as diapers, toiletries, hygiene products, paper towels and toilet paper,” he said.

Williams said the generosity did not stop there. He told the council that another charitable agency out of Newton, called Cradles to Crayons, will be delivering several pallets of diapers, hygiene products and children’s items including school supplies to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry later this week.

