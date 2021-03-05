Salem Animal Rescue League Launches Pot of Gold Raffle with $5,000 Grand Prize

The Salem (N.H.) Animal Rescue League has launched its month-long Pot of Gold raffle with a grand prize of $5,000.

Money raised will help provide care for homeless and helpless pets, which officials said, is particularly important given the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the shelter’s fundraising efforts.

“Since March 2020, the pandemic has forced us to cancel several of our signature in-person fundraising events and as a result our revenues have taken a big hit,” said Executive Director Jinelle Hobson. “But the need for our services hasn’t changed, and we have continued to take in, care for, and rehome hundreds of dogs and cats. We also helped our community by holding multiple low-cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinics and providing pet food to local food pantries to help people in need feed their pets.”

Tickets are $50 each and only 200 will be sold. An early-bird drawing for $300 also takes place Wednesday, March 17. The $5,000 drawing takes place two weeks later on March 31. If fewer than 200 tickets are sold, the winning ticket holder receives a minimum of $2,500. Tickets are available online at sarlnh.org.

