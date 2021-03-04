Ruth’s House Showcasing Local Artists Beginning with Veteran Mark Nystedt

Ruth’s House, which operates a Lafayette Square, Haverhill, thrift shop and provides clothing and employment training opportunities to individuals and families, has begun showcasing local artists.

During March and April, the public may view work by Mark Nystedt of Haverhill at Ruth’s House, 111 Lafayette Square.

Nystedt describes his works as “Biblically based mono-prints, on paper, 23x35 with oil-based printer’s ink, framed, and depicting abstract realist interpretations of mountains, fire, blood, snow, etc.” He is a U.S. Navy veteran, having served as a submarine electrician and nuclear propulsion plant operator. He graduated from UMass Amherst with a bachelor of Fine Arts in painting. He has worked as a graphic artist and a technical illustrator until retiring in 2002.

Others who wish to showcase or sell their art are advised to contact Ruth’s House. The thrift shop is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

