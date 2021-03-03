Greater Haverhill Chamber Names WBC Extrusion Products as February Business of the Month

WBC Extrusion Products was named as business of the month for February by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce for its outstanding commitment to the community during this past holiday season.

“I am so grateful for the support of WBC Extrusion over the holiday season,” said Chamber President and CEO Irene Haley. “Their donations to our holiday celebrations and to the Santa Fund were crucial in this difficult time. Thank you to all the people at WBC Extrusion for your generosity and congratulations on being named February’s business of the month!”

Since 1979, WBC Extrusion’s 60 Fondi Road, Haverhill, plant has provided quality products, specializing in single-use blown polymer films for a variety of industries. Last year, the company was acquired by Gelpac, a Canadian leader of high-performance packaging solutions.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...