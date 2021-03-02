Rep. Vargas to Participate in Legislative Briefing Wednesday on Bill Requiring Free School Meals

Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas participates in a legislative briefing Wednesday morning on a bill mandating schools “make breakfast and lunch available at no charge to each attending student.”

Besides lead House sponsor Vargas, the online briefing is organized by The Feed Kids Coalition, led by Project Bread, and Senate sponsor Sal DiDomenico. Speakers also include Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer, Athol-Royalston Regional School District Superintendent Darcy Fernandes Rebecca Wood, mother of an eight-year-old student.

The universal school meals bill requires local school districts to seek federal funding, but requires the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education pick up costs not covered by the federal government.

The briefing takes place online Wednesday, March 3, at 11 a.m.

