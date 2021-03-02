Public Meetings This Week: Fed Grant Workshop Today for Nonprofits Helping Needy

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

Haverhill nonprofits serving the needy that may be eligible to share in the city’s allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant money have an opportunity today to receive assistance preparing applications.

Community Development Director Andrew K. Herlihy said the city encourages as many applications as possible, but grants are limited under law to 15% of the total federal allocation—or around $155,000.

Community Affairs Advisory Board members are available for the Technical Assistance Workshop online at 4 p.m. to offer thoughts about what makes for a competitive application. There’s a link here at the city’s Community Development web page at CityofHaverhill.com.

In other public meetings this week:

Tuesday, March 2

Haverhill Board of Assessors meets to discuss excise, real estate and personal property tax abatements and hear an update on personal property inspections and building permits, Tuesday, March 2, at 9 a.m., in room 115 of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday, March 2, 7 p.m., online and in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. The meeting agenda is here. As a public service 97.9 WHAV will carry the meeting live.

Wednesday, March 3

Central Business District Parking Commission meets Wednesday, March 3, 6 p.m., online. The agenda includes discussion of parking recommendations, parking previously set aside for the downtown VA Clinic that has since moved to Summer Street, Farmers Market parking.

Rocks Village Historic District Commission meets online Wednesday, March 3, 7 p.m. There are no applications pending before the board.

Thursday, March 4

Haverhill Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meets Thursday, March 4, 4 p.m., at Kennedy Circle Community Room, 40 Kennedy Circle, Haverhill. Agenda items include a report of Executive Director Joseph Hart and review and approval of the budget for the coming year.

Haverhill License Commission meets Thursday, March 4, 6 p.m., in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

