Area Lawmakers Seek Emergency Salisbury Beach Erosion Help, Calling it ‘Dire Situation’

Four area lawmakers are flagging what they call a “dire situation” with rapid erosion at Salisbury Beach.

Sens. Diana DiZoglio and Bruce Tarr and Reps. Lenny Mirra and James Kelcourse wrote to Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides last week, seeking a severe weather emergency declaration.

“This must be addressed as soon as possible,” the letter said. “We can use the example of what is happening in the Reservation Terrace area of the City of Newburyport as a reference of why immediate action must be taken. Residents there are seeing major flooding of their homes and destruction of their property. If we do not act quickly, we are going to see history repeat itself in Salisbury.”

Residents of Salisbury and North End Boulevard in particular are facing rapid erosion of sand dunes, according to the letter

Besides the emergency declaration, the lawmakers are also asking the Department of Environmental Protection to provide Salisbury with sand for dune nourishment.

