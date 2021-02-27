Grand Jury Indicts Owners of Trucking Company Involved in Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists

A federal grand jury has returned indictments against the owners of a trucking company that hired the driver who crashed into and killed seven motorcyclists, including a former Haverhill man, during the spring of 2019 in Randolph, N.H.

Thirty-six-year-old Dunyadar Gasanov, also known as Damien Gasanov, and 35-year-old Dartanayan Gasanov owners of Westfield Transport, were each indicted on a charge of falsification of records. The older Gasanov, who has eluded arrest, was also indicted on conspiracy to falsify records and making a false statement to a federal investigator. The younger Gasanov was arrested Friday morning and appeared before Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson.

Former Haverhill resident Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, N.H., was among those killed June 21, 2019 when, New Hampshire State Police said, a Dodge pickup truck “collided with several motorcycles.” The motorcyclists were part of Jarheads Motorcycle Club who were riding to a charity event at the American Legion in Gorham, N.H. The club consists of active duty or honorably discharged marines and FMF Corpsmen.

The driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield was charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office alleges that, from May 3, 2019 to June 23, 2019, the Gasanovs falsified driving logs in order to evade federal regulations designed to ensure the safety of roadways and drivers and one instructed at least one Westfield Transport employee to falsify records and make a false statement to a federal inspector regarding the manipulation of recording devices that track drivers’ on and off duty hours. The falsification allowed a driver to exceed the number of permissible driving hours.

Besides Mazza, those killed were Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, of Lakeville, N.H.; Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, R.I.; Desma Oakes, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry of Farmington, N.H. Two others were taken to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital and one was airlifted to Maine Medical.

