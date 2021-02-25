VA Bedford Opens COVID-19 Vaccinations to All Veterans Regardless of Age Starting Today

VA Bedford Healthcare System is opening COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, starting today.

Enrolled veterans and designated caregivers may receive the vaccine by making appointments by calling 781-687-4000 weekdays. Appointments are available daily, including weekends, from 7 a.m.-4:45 p.m. VA is administering the Pfizer vaccine in the auditorium of Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford.

Veterans will automatically be scheduled for their second dose in three weeks while in the clinic.

Veterans who wish to use the shuttle between local VA clinics and the Veterans Hospital should reserve seats before making their appointments.

