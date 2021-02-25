Leger-Ferraro Delivers Advice During Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Women in Business Program

Susan Leger Ferraro offers “Advice for Women in Business” when the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents its online Women in Business Program.

Humanitarian and CEO of Imajine That, G3, Inspirational Ones, and Peace Love & Happiness Real, Leger discusses balancing work and family life during the program Wednesday, March 3, between noon and 1 p.m.

The webinar is open to all is admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Those interested may register at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900. A webinar link will be emailed within 24 hours of registration.

