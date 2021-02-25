Council Approves Spending $60,000 on State-Required Haverhill High School Roof Plan

The Haverhill City Council on Tuesday approved spending $60,000 to pay for a feasibility study and design for a partial roof replacement project at Haverhill High School.

The study and schematic design are required by the Massachusetts School Building Authority as part of a possible state Accelerated Repair Program grant.

During the Schematic Design Study phase, the MSBA will work with the city’s project manager to find an economic, educationally appropriate and sustainable solution to the repair of the facility.

In a related matter, a request by Council President Melinda E. Barrett for a status update on the newly combined city and school’s maintenance department was put on hold after Council Vice President Colin F. LePage said new Maintenance Director Steve Dorrance plans to address the Council in person to discuss what has been achieved over the past three months as well as his vision going forward.

The Council agreed and tabled the discussion to March 16.

