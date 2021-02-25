Buttonwoods Museum Offers Two New Puzzle Designs Featuring Haverhill and Women’s Suffrage

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum is taking advance orders for two new puzzle designs.

Of the two new designs, one features Haverhill images from the Buttonwoods Museum and the other depicts the Women’s Suffrage Movement. Each design is 16 by 20 inches and contain 504 pieces.

Puzzles are $25 each and expected to arrive soon. The museum is selling them at buttonwoods.org where credit cards are accepted. Pre-order reservations may also be made by emailing [email protected].

Buttonwoods is currently closed for tours because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

