Haverhill Promise Names Winner of ‘School Every Day, No Matter Which Way’ Contest

Four Haverhill Public Schools students are the big winners of Haverhill Promise’s “School Every Day, No Matter Which Way” attendance awareness poster contest.

More than 200 students from public schools, Sacred Hearts and Hillview Montessori entered the contest, designed to highlight the importance of daily school attendance, whether in person or remote. A panel of community artists and volunteers from Haverhill Promise judged the designs based on creativity and originality, visual clarity and appeal and use of the phrase “School Every Day, No Matter Which Way.”

Citywide winners were Anthony Boragine, Pentucket Lake, in the pre-K-Kindergarten category; Katie Caron, Hunking, in the first and second grade category; Graydon England, Hunking, third through fifth grade category; and Kayley Shapiro, Consentino, sixth to eighth grade category. The students’ posters will be displayed on the large screen in the window of HC Media’s Studio 101 at Harbor Place in the coming weeks. Each also received $100 Visa gift cards.

There were also 15 school-wide winners—one from each participating school—who will receive a Haverhill-themed gift basket and 22 honorable mentions who were selected to receive a $10 Dunkin gift card (see below). All of the winning designs will be printed and displayed at Haverhill schools and at other key locations around the city. The designs can also be viewed any time on the Haverhill Promise website at haverhillpromise.com.

According to Haverhill Promise, studies have shown chronic absence, defined as missing 10% or more of school days due to absence for any reason, can impact a student’s ability to learn to read by third grad. The result is substantial hurdles to middle school achievement and high school graduation.

School-Wide Winners

Bradford Elementary

Kaela Cozzens

Honorable mentions: Leah Jalbert, Alexis McConnell

Consentino

Sophia Lee

Honorable mention: Amaya Castro

Golden Hill

Mya Hanscom

Honorable mention: Jacob Agudelo

Hillview Montessori

Laila Zoubir

Honorable mentions: Julia Paikos, Ben Mejia

Hunking (lower grades)

Adriana Pullino

Honorable mentions: JYShani Andino, Jayce Janco

Hunking (upper grades)

Manas Uppalapati

Honorable mentions: Lila Combs, Erica Pullino

J.G. Whittier

Savannah Gauron

Honorable mentions: Elias Bleecker, Kayleigh Douglas

Moody

Brianna Castro

Nettle

Caroline Berthiaume

Honorable mention: Agdiel Rodriguez

Pentucket Lake

Ada Bleecker

Honorable mentions: Thomas Betty, Michelle Dissler

Sacred Hearts

Meredith MacIver

Honorable mentions: Gavin MacIver, Abigail D’Agata-Lynch

Silver Hill

Lenny Rodriguez

Honorable mentions: Orion Dix, Yamilet Diaz

Tilton Lower

Wesam Ashour

Honorable mentions: Emma Chandonnet, Jack Carlson

Tilton Upper

Madelyn Harrington

Honorable mention: Yakaylah Ortiz

Walnut Square

Liam Jiminez

