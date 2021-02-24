Haverhill Promise Names Winner of ‘School Every Day, No Matter Which Way’ Contest

Four Haverhill Public Schools students are the big winners of Haverhill Promise’s “School Every Day, No Matter Which Way” attendance awareness poster contest.
More than 200 students from public schools, Sacred Hearts and Hillview Montessori entered the contest, designed to highlight the importance of daily school attendance, whether in person or remote. A panel of community artists and volunteers from Haverhill Promise judged the designs based on creativity and originality, visual clarity and appeal and use of the phrase “School Every Day, No Matter Which Way.”
Citywide winners were Anthony Boragine, Pentucket Lake, in the pre-K-Kindergarten category; Katie Caron, Hunking, in the first and second grade category; Graydon England, Hunking, third through fifth grade category; and Kayley Shapiro, Consentino, sixth to eighth grade category. The students’ posters will be displayed on the large screen in the window of HC Media’s Studio 101 at Harbor Place in the coming weeks. Each also received $100 Visa gift cards.
There were also 15 school-wide winners—one from each participating school—who will receive a Haverhill-themed gift basket and 22 honorable mentions who were selected to receive a $10 Dunkin gift card (see below). All of the winning designs will be printed and displayed at Haverhill schools and at other key locations around the city. The designs can also be viewed any time on the Haverhill Promise website at haverhillpromise.com.
According to Haverhill Promise, studies have shown chronic absence, defined as missing 10% or more of school days due to absence for any reason, can impact a student’s ability to learn to read by third grad. The result is substantial hurdles to middle school achievement and high school graduation.
School-Wide Winners
Bradford Elementary
Kaela Cozzens
Honorable mentions: Leah Jalbert, Alexis McConnell
Consentino
Sophia Lee
Honorable mention: Amaya Castro
Golden Hill
Mya Hanscom
Honorable mention: Jacob Agudelo
Hillview Montessori
Laila Zoubir
Honorable mentions: Julia Paikos, Ben Mejia
Hunking (lower grades)
Adriana Pullino
Honorable mentions: JYShani Andino, Jayce Janco
Hunking (upper grades)
Manas Uppalapati
Honorable mentions: Lila Combs, Erica Pullino
J.G. Whittier
Savannah Gauron
Honorable mentions: Elias Bleecker, Kayleigh Douglas
Moody
Brianna Castro
Nettle
Caroline Berthiaume
Honorable mention: Agdiel Rodriguez
Pentucket Lake
Ada Bleecker
Honorable mentions: Thomas Betty, Michelle Dissler
Sacred Hearts
Meredith MacIver
Honorable mentions: Gavin MacIver, Abigail D’Agata-Lynch
Silver Hill
Lenny Rodriguez
Honorable mentions: Orion Dix, Yamilet Diaz
Tilton Lower
Wesam Ashour
Honorable mentions: Emma Chandonnet, Jack Carlson
Tilton Upper
Madelyn Harrington
Honorable mention: Yakaylah Ortiz
Walnut Square
Liam Jiminez