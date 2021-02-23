Route 125 Restaurant Collisions Near Plaistow, N.H., Line to Receive City Council Scrutiny

Recent automobile collisions with a Route 125 restaurant have captured the attention of Haverhill City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien.

O’Brien, who once lived near the intersection where the crashes have occurred, is asking to discuss the matter at tonight’s Haverhill City Council meeting. In recent weeks, Haverhill Police and Fire responded to three car crashes through a front window of Li’s Fine Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar, 1186 Main St. The restaurant is located near where Plaistow Road intersects with Main Street.

The restaurant is closed for repairs after the latest incident.

Besides crashes recently reported, former Fire Chief William F. Laliberty told WHAV recently that an earlier mishap took place involving a car that had been parked in front of the restaurant.

City councilors are also expected to approve an order to spend $60,000 on a feasibility study and schematic design of a partial replacement Haverhill High School roof. The study and design are required by the Massachusetts School Building Authority as part of a possible state Accelerated Repair Program grant.

Last December, Authority Executive Director John K. McCarthy said the program invitation is intended “to explore potential solutions to the building needs that have been identified.”

“During the Schematic Design Study phase, the MSBA will partner with the city and its assigned owner’s project manager and designer to find the most fiscally responsible, educationally appropriate and sustainable solution to the building needs identified at the Haverhill High School,” he said.

In a related matter, City Council President Melinda E. Barrett is asking Mayor James J. Fiorentini for a status update on the newly combined city and schools’ maintenance department.

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the City Council meeting live beginning at 7 p.m.

