Merrimack Valley Planning Commission’s Park to Leave for MassDevelopment Under Rivera

Theresa Park, who has served as executive director of Haverhill-based Merrimack Valley Planning Commission for little more than a year, is leaving to join her former boss at MassDevelopment in Boston.

Park joins the quasi-public finance agency in March as deputy director and senior executive vice president under former Lawrence Mayor and MassDevelopment President and CEO Daniel Rivera.

Park becomes second in command at MassDevelopment and will focus on program effectiveness and development. She has 25 years of regional and municipal planning experience. Besides the Planning Commission, she served as director of the office of planning and development for the City of Lawrence, overseeing the operations of planning, economic development, community development and inspectional services. She also advanced transportation improvements, brownfields redevelopment, housing development and parks and open space. She also led Lowell’s economic development effort for seven years, served seven years as Newton’s principal planner and three years in different roles in Cambridge.

Park also joins Marcos Marrero, former director of planning and economic development in Holyoke, who comes to MassDevelopment in April, and Tania Hartford, who came on as chief operating officer and chief of staff in early January.

Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s board, said Rivera added “a leadership team that reflects Massachusetts’ diverse economy and whose insight and experience will help the agency meet its mission of creating jobs, housing, and opportunity in every community.”

“This team reflects the organization’s mission of being an elite economic and community development agency focused on stimulating business, driving economic growth, and helping communities thrive across Massachusetts,” said Rivera.

