Today’s Obituaries—John Nazaretian, 77, Former Community Development Director

John Nazaretian, 77, of Atkinson, N.H., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill just after being diagnosed with leukemia a week earlier.

John was born on June 14, 1943, the son of the late John and Virginia J. (Antaramian) Nazaretian. His father died defending freedom in World War II when John was just an infant. Little “Johnny” was the darling of his loving grandfather, aunts and uncles and the apple of his mother's eye!

He was a man who combined the rare gift having both a high I.Q., able to remember incredible details and high E. Q. Joking and putting people at ease with his humor and friendly manner.

He played football for Haverhill High School where he was dubbed "Naz" by his teammates. He graduated in 1961 then attended Boston University.

After BU he joined the Haverhill Gazette as a reporter where he quickly became familiar with the city government and the internals of his beloved city. After several years at The Gazette, he moved into the position of community development director for the city of Haverhill and remained there until he retired.

John loved to read. He was active in his church and involved in prayer ministry. He loved trips to the beach where he would collect sea glass. He enjoyed visiting Nubble Lighthouse and loved spending time with family. He was a loving husband and father, a role which became his most cherished as the family grew and he became “Papa” to seven grandchildren. He and his beloved wife Carol passed their love for Jesus on to their children and grandchildren creating a continued legacy of love and faith.

He was predeceased by his cherished wife of 37 years, Carol J. (Stirzaker) Nazaretian who passed away on August 12, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters; Rhonda J. and her husband Matthew Pierce of Plaistow, NH and Renee J. and her husband Javier Villafane of Atkinson, NH. He was the loving Papa to Amanda Pierce, Michael Villafane, Bradley Pierce, Marcus Villafane, Mathias Villafane, Cara Pierce and Monica Villafane. His wit and wisdom, especially his mastery at Trivial Pursuit, will be missed by his many surviving cousins who will always remember their dear "Johnny".

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at West Church, 767 Broadway, Haverhill. Funeral services to follow the visitation at West Church. Due to current guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required at church. Interment will be private in Linwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill-Bradford.

Contributions in his memory may be made to God’s Mighty Voice of Atlanta Georgia.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...