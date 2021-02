A 26-year-old Haverhill man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after allegedly sideswiping a New Hampshire State Police cruiser early this morning on I-93 in Salem, N.H.

Alex Alvarez was driving a Maserati SUV about 1:45 a.m. when Trooper Robert Bifsha said he saw Alvarez nearly crash into the rear of another vehicle, swerve left and right and then sideswipe his fully marked cruiser.

There were no injuries.

