No Reported Serious Injuries After Car Strikes Empty Bradford Business Building

There were apparently no serious injuries when a sedan crashed through the front window of vacant building on South Main Street around 5 p.m., Friday.

Fire Chief William F. Laliberty said the Toyota Camry appeared to be traveling north on Route 125 toward downtown Haverhill, when it crossed the southbound lane, drove up a slight incline and struck the bay window of the former MTM Insurance and former Minichiello Insurance Agency at 229 S. Main St. Roads were described as slick with snow at the time of the accident.

Laliberty said there was no need to help the driver escape the car.

According to city records, the property is owned by Allison and Kristen Minichiello, as trustees.

