Today’s Obituaries—Frank A. Chiaravalloti, 67, Owned Public Image Corporation, Metrics

Frank A. Chiaravalloti of Lawrence passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and children on Feb. 10, after fighting a valiant battle against a rare form of cancer, Multiple Myeloma. He wanted everyone to know that he also suffered from depression, a silent disease that he fought and from which he emerged the victor. He was 67.

Frank was born on Oct.16, 1953 in Farmington, Maine, the youngest of four children to Antonio M. and Mary L. Chiaravalloti. He grew up in Wilton, Maine, where he lived above Tony’s Market, the store and laundromat operated by his parents; a cornerstone of the community. He graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1972, received a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Hartford, and later obtained a Certificate in Executive Management from the MIT Sloan School of Business.

Frank loved his wife Deborah more than life… and now death. Frank said Deb “will always be God’s gift to him” and he believed their love story “will live in infamy.” Together they believed theirs was “the great love story.” It was love at first sight.

He regarded his success in life to be his family; children Christina Chiaravalloti and husband Ronald Coculo of Augusta, ME; Michael Chiaravalloti of New York City, NY; F. Anthony Younes and wife Lauren of West Newbury, MA; Katherine Younes and wife Cecile of Dover, NH; and Joseph Chiaravalloti of Pittsburg, PA. Frank is survived by 7 beautiful grandchildren; Johnnie and Mary Coculo, Noah and Lucas Younes (and a baby girl on the way), twins Madison and Riley Younes, and Grace Visconti. He leaves two sisters, Antoinette Dietrich and husband Robert of Pensacola, FL, and Donna Cialfi and husband Gary of Milford, CT. He was predeceased by his oldest sister, Bettina Hebert.

Frank was bigger than any title he ever held or the long list of cherished fast cars he owned. He loved his family with such power that it was one with his character. He commanded a presence when he entered a room, and always left laughter in his wake. Frank was funny by nature and everyone knew it; participating in a serious conversation with Frank was “enter at your own risk,” and not one for the weak of heart. He was a legendary joke teller and could tell them by category, always skillfully creating the set up for two laughs or more per joke.

As condolences pour in, every person mentions the sound of his deep laugh, his jokes, his wicked sense of humor, and his love of his wife. From his high school friends to his children’s schoolmates, he touched everyone he met with his laughter and his love.

Frank began his career in broadcasting as an on-air host and news director at radio stations in Maine and Connecticut. He began volunteering for a local United Way campaign and was later appointed executive director at the age of 25. He rose through the corporate ranks serving as Director of Communications at Central Maine Power Company and Director of Corporate Communications and Director of the Boston Edison Foundation at Boston Edison. Frank joined Shandwick International in 1995 as Senior Vice President of Consumer Public Relations where he secured blue chip clients including Gillette, Reebok and Marriott International and launched the international Reebok Human Rights Award.

As a non-profit consultant, Frank’s skills helped organizations survive, thrive, and serve thousands of underserved people including; serving as Executive Director of Save One Life, supporting children with hemophilia in 3rd world countries; saving Easter Seals of Rhode Island from losing their license to operate, and organizations that serve veterans, children, and the elderly. His work as a facilitator and negotiator resolved lawsuits and community disputes to allow the Congregational Church of Hamilton to build their community center, and he negotiated numerous rights of way for transmission lines, electric power plants, and substations throughout New England.

Frank and his wife Deborah opened their own public relations agency, Public Image Corporation in 1998. Together they launched Lasik (Laser Vision Correction), EVLT (laser procedures for varicose veins), Endoscopy medical technology, and the introduction of Assisted Living Facilities in Massachusetts. Frank launched a solo practice, Metrics, specializing in profit and nonprofit startups. He wrote business plans for companies seeking seed or early-stage investment for innovation including fuel efficiency technology for long-haul trucks; a commercial solar farm; and management of a capital fund-raising campaign and startup of Opportunity Works Connecticut; jobs and life training skills for those with physical, cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

A life goal was to build a legacy of service to people and communities. To that end, he volunteered as president of the Downeast Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis, board member of Red Cross, United Way, Boston Food Bank, the Triton Regional School Committee, and the Newbury Democratic Town Committee.

Frank was an avid fan of NASCAR and Formula 1 auto racing. One of his greatest thrills was owning boats, and he introduced his wife and children to the joy of careening across the ocean or a Maine lake with the wind in their hair.

A Zoom Open House will be held to share the fun and joy of Frank’s life; time and date will be posted on his Facebook page. A graveside service to commemorate Frank’s life will be held in the spring when he is buried beside his parents in Holy Cross Cemetery, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a Go Fund Me account established by the family; gofundme.com/Frank-C-Memorial. Donations will be given to the Star Troopers youth racing program at Lee Raceway in New Hampshire to support racing professionals of tomorrow.

Arrangements under the direction of Dole, Childs & Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill.

