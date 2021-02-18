Haverhill Public Library Offers Special Programs for Black History Month; Tonight History of Civil Rights

The Haverhill Public Library presents the “History of Civil Rights” during a special online presentation tonight (Feb. 18) as part of Black History Month.

Retired history teacher Lee Thomas speaks from 6:30-7:30 p.m. about the history of the civil rights movement in the United States. He includes a discussion of his life in the south during the height of the civil rights movement.

The library continues Black History Month with “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” presented by Galen Abdur-Razzaq, Monday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m., and a Special Collections Show and Tell, “Black History in Haverhill,” Thursday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit.haverhillpl.org and look under Calendar of Events.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...