Hellmann and Chemaly Retire from Home Health Foundation Board of Trustees

Dr. Joel B. Hellmann and Trinity EMS President John P. Chemaly recently retired from the Home Health Foundation board of trustees.

Since joining the board in 2004, the Foundation said in a statement, Hellmann’s fellow members have relied on his clinical expertise regarding services, insights into healthcare trends and as an advocate for patients and the wider community. A resident of Methuen, he served on numerous committees including finance, compensation and strategic planning.

In his 12 years on the board, Chemaly of Chelmsford supported Home Health Foundation with his “keen business knowledge, healthcare industry passion and community advocacy.” His committee involvement included governance and nominating, compensation and strategic planning.

Hellmann and Chemaly also shared in key organizational decisions, including building High Pointe House, the hospice and palliative care residence of Merrimack Valley Hospice which opened in 2009 in Haverhill; partnering with York Hospital in York, Maine, to open the York Hospital Hospice in 2012; expanding High Pointe House in 2013; and joining Burlington-based Wellforce as a key strategic partner in 2018.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...