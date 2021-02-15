Whittier Tech Offers Special Welding and Advanced Manufacturing Night Programs with State Grant

Night Welding and Advanced Manufacturing career training programs begin next week at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School thanks to a $90,000 state grant.

Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch said Friday the school received the grant as part of the Career Technical Initiative through the state to offer the night educational training programs for unemployed and underemployed adults.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Massachusetts residents this opportunity to develop and build their skills in order to find jobs in these high demand areas,” Lynch said.

The programs, in partnership with the MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center, include a 200-hour Welding Career Training Program and a 200-hour Advanced Manufacturing Career Training Program. Both programs begin the week of Feb. 22 and run through the week of May 20. The welding program runs Monday through Thursday while the advanced manufacturing program runs Tuesday and Thursday nights and Saturdays.

Candidates must be adults who identify as unemployed or underemployed and must be Massachusetts residents. Eligibility is also determined by a passing Massachusetts and New Hampshire CORIs.

For more information, email Tia Gerber, director of Community Partnerships at [email protected] or Carolina Prinzivalli at MassHire at [email protected]

Whittier Tech was one of eight vocational schools in the state to receive a portion of the $1.3 million available to support efforts to increase access to career and technical education by the Baker-Polito Administration.

