Farmers to Families Food Boxes Available to Public Today (Friday) at Haverhill High

Farmers to Families Food Boxes are available to residents today (Friday) at Haverhill High School.

The boxes contain a variety of fresh produce, meat and dairy products. This program is open to the public and no registration or identification is required. There is a limit of one box per family.

Food is available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., at Haverhill High School’s cafeteria loading dock, 137 Monument St. Residents are advised to call the kitchen line at 978-374-5738 for assistance.

The normal Farmers to Families Food Box pick-up resumes Wednesdays at the Grab ‘n’ Go meal sites from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Haverhill High School from 1-4 p.m.

