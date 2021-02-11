Police Arrest 23-Year-Old in Haverhill Wanted in Connection with Virginia Shooting

A 23-year-old man, wanted in connection with a shooting in Virginia, was arrested early this morning at a Haverhill apartment and a rifle and two pistols were seized.

Hector Javier Bido, of Dublin, Va., was arrested on Proctor Street, Haverhill, by troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshals Service and Haverhill Police. Officers had identified the apartment as a possible hiding place, found Bido in a bedroom and arrested him without incident.

Police said they saw two firearms in plain view—a Smith and Wesson SD40 .40 caliber pistol with a round in the chamber, a fully-loaded 13-round magazine and a Safeside Tactical AR-15 with a fully-loaded 30-round magazine. Bido also told troopers that he had an additional firearm in his Dodge Challenger and provided the keys. Police recovered a Glock 17 9mm pistol with a round in the chamber and two fully-loaded 17-round magazines.

Bido is one of three people wanted for an early morning Jan. 24 shooting in Radford, Va., where the victim suffered serious injuries. He was charged in a warrant with using a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of malicious shooting in/at an occupied building, aggravated malicious wounding, simple assault and battery and two counts of pointing or brandishing a firearm.

Bido will also be charged in connection with the firearms seized today.

