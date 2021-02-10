Power of Self Education Begins 2021 Black History Speaker Series Tonight Online

Power of Self Education begins its 2021 Black History Speaker Series tonight with Susan Harris O’Connor discussing her “Harris Racial Identity Theory: Reflections of a Transracial Adoptee,” and continues tomorrow night with Miguel Andres Quiñones and Christian White with “BIPOC Barriers in Business and Nonprofits: A Candid Conversation.”

This is Haverhill-based POSE’s fifth year of Black History Month programming. Both session are free and online.

O’Connor, author and a national solo performance artist, speaks tonight from 7-8:30 p.m. and advance registration is required by clicking here. Quiñones, of Quiñones Culture Consultants, and White, of Listening to Learn Media, address the audience tomorrow (Thursday) from 5:30-7 p.m. This presentation is livestreamed on POSE’s Facebook page and participants may register here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...