Power of Self Education Begins 2021 Black History Speaker Series Tonight Online

Portion of book cover from “The Harris Narratives: An Introspective Study of a Transracial Adoptee,” by Susan Harris O’Connor.

Power of Self Education begins its 2021 Black History Speaker Series tonight with Susan Harris O’Connor discussing her “Harris Racial Identity Theory: Reflections of a Transracial Adoptee,” and continues tomorrow night with Miguel Andres Quiñones and Christian White with “BIPOC Barriers in Business and Nonprofits: A Candid Conversation.”

This is Haverhill-based POSE’s fifth year of Black History Month programming. Both session are free and online.

O’Connor, author and a national solo performance artist, speaks tonight from 7-8:30 p.m. and advance registration is required by clicking here. Quiñones, of Quiñones Culture Consultants, and White, of Listening to Learn Media, address the audience tomorrow (Thursday) from 5:30-7 p.m. This presentation is livestreamed on POSE’s Facebook page and participants may register here.

