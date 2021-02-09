With Storm-Related Remote Learning, Haverhill Opens Free Breakfast and Lunch Sites Earlier

For a timely list of cancellations and postponements, listen to “Win for Breakfast,” live each morning from 6-9 over 97.9 WHAV.

With Haverhill Public Schools and Whittier Tech having a remote learning days, free breakfast and lunch is available one hour earlier toda. “Grab ‘n’ Go” meal site are open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dr. Albert B. Consentino, Caleb Dustin Hunking, John Greenleaf Whittier, Paul Nettle and John C. Tilton lower schools.

The Haverhill High School site operates from 3-4 p.m.

Any child from birth to 18 years old may receive free breakfast and lunch from any of the sites. Those who require additional meals for additional days are advised to ask a site representative.

